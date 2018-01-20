1 year later, new security measures in place after school shooting

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – In the year since the shooting at West Liberty-Salem High School, the school district has added several new security features to protect students.

Saturday marks one year since a student shot two of his classmates at West Liberty-Salem High School. According to police, 17-year old Ely Serna brought a gun to school and assembled it in the bathroom before shooting two classmates, seriously wounding 16-year-old Logan Cole. Cole was in the hospital for several months recovering.

Serna is facing several charges, including attempted murder and his next court appearance is set for February 13.

Over the past year, school leaders have added several changes in each classroom to help students stay safe.

Every classroom is now equipped with emergency escape windows. According to Greg Johnson, middle and high school principal, school officials wanted to add the windows after students were trying to escape the building during the shooting last year.

Safety film has also been added on the windows, Johnson said.

The school district has also installed door lock indicators to show when doors are locked, and night locks have been added that can also be used in an emergency, he explained.

Officials have also hired a school resource officer to be on site every day, Johnson added.

“The way other schools and other communities kind of flooded us with love and support in the immediate aftermath, that’s something that kind of stuck with us that was a little more surprising,” Johnson said. “Maybe that school that you consider to be your big rival in basketball or in football is also that school that is sending donuts and banners.”

Instead of holding events Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of the shooting, students and staff chose to give back by participating in a day of community service Thursday, Johnson said.