Air Force Museum closed due to government shutdown

All museum events and activities have been suspended until an appropriation bill or continuing resolution is enacted

WDTN Staff Published:
Photo courtesy of WDTN. National Museum of the United States Air Force, Dayton.
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force temporarily closed due to the government shutdown.

The museum is located in Dayton, Ohio.

That’s according to a release sent Saturday afternoon.

All museum events and activities, including the museum’s Family Day program, have been suspended until an appropriation bill or continuing resolution is enacted.

If the museum reopens by Jan. 27, 2018, the Reds Caravan event will continue as planned.

The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending.

