Betty Jane Phillis Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Betty Jane Phillis, age 94, died Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born November 8, 1923 in Coitsville, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Alice Gertrude (Ellis) Mound.

She was a member of the Nankin Community Church and over the years, she served as an elder, deacon and Sunday school teacher.

Betty was a 1941 graduate of Struthers High School and in 1961 earned her LPN degree at Hannah E. Mullins School of Nursing.

She worked at several nursing homes and was also a Hospice volunteer.

She loved to travel.

Her husband, Russell V. Phillis, whom she married June 20, 1964 preceded her in death on March 15, 2002. Her first husband, Gerald A Himes, whom she married in 1942, also preceded her on January 3, 1945. Her second husband, Peter Smerchansky, whom she married August 1, 1947, preceded her on January 16, 1959.

Survivors include a daughter, Shirley J. (William) Gerwig of Ashland; two sisters, Doris “Pepper” McGarry of Lowellville and Alice Ann Flack of Struthers; six grandchildren, Jake Himes, Teri Crowl, Bob Himes, Cindy Himes, Tami Bardo and Todd Bricker; a daughter-in-law, Sue Himes; a sister-in-law, Thurma Phillis; 19 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

Also preceding her in death was a son, Gerald A. Himes; a sister, Helen Stacy and a great-grandchild, Bruce Bardo.

Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Rusty Savage officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Janaury 24, 2018 at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at the Poland Riverside Cemetery.