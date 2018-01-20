Congratulations! You’re halfway through winter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We did it! This week marks that halfway point of winter. Temperatures over the last several months, on average, have been falling every day. This week, those average temperatures bottomed out for Youngstown.

During this last week, the average high and low was the coldest it will be all year. The average high from Jan. 15-18 was 32.2 degrees, while the average low was 18.7 degrees.

This time of year we hold records for the coldest recorded temperatures. On Jan. 19, 1994, Youngstown reached a low of -22 degrees.

But by no means does this suggest winter is over, it shows that on average we will slowly warm up until we get to summer again.

The temperatures are not the only thing that will be changing. Today, the length of daylight was 9 hours and 42 minutes long.

By Feb. 1, that will climb to 10 hours and 6 minutes.

Then by March 1, there will be 11 hours and 17 minutes of sunlight in the Valley during a single day.

Odds are we will still have plenty of cold and potentially snowy days left this winter, but we are trending in the warmer direction once again.

