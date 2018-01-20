Howard “Ben” H. Beniston Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – After nearly a year long illness, on Saturday, January 20, 2018, Howard “Ben” Beniston, age 74, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Ben was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 20, 1943 to William and Violet (Wayland) Beniston.

Arrangements are pending and are being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.

Private family burial is being planned in Green Haven Memorial Park.