Morse, Penguins rout IUPUI

Cameron Morse netted 23 points to lead YSU past the Jags

By Published:
Cameron Morse scored a team-high 23 points as YSU topped IUPUI Saturday night.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-The Youngstown State men’s basketball team used an inspired defensive performance and had four players score in double figures as the Penguins beat IUPUI 85-62 on Saturday night at the Beeghly Center.

YSU’s defense forced 16 turnovers and turned them into 23 points. The Guins also cleaned up on the glass outrebounding IUPUI 39-18. YSU had just as many offensive rebounds for the night as Jaguars had total rebounds.

With the win, YSU improves to 6-15 overall and 4-4 in the Horizon League while the Jaguars fall to 7-13 and 4-5.

Hot shooting also benefited the Penguins. YSU converted a strong 60 percent in the first half making 18 of 30 shots and for the game finished with a shooting percentage of 51.6 (33-of-64). From beyond the 3-point arc, the Guins were 10-of-24 (41.7 percent).

Four Penguins finished in double figures who were led by Cameron Morse’s 23-point effort. Garrett Covington had 15, Jaylen Benton and Braun Hartfield finished with 12 points.

In the second half, IUPUI closed within 51-45 and 57-52 at the 12:44. From the 12:44 mark to 6:47, the Penguins outscored the Jaguars 17-2 to put the game out of reach. The contest was an eight-point game (62-54) before a 12-0 run by the Guins extended their advantage.

The Penguins bolted out of the gates with jumping out to a 22-6 advantage less than nine minutes into the contest. After IUPUI made it a 5-4 contest the Penguins scored 15 of the next 17 points to lead by 16. The biggest lead of the half was 42-18 which came at the 3:59 mark. However, IUPUI closed to within 48-35 at halftime.

YSU is next in action on Thursday when it visits Milwaukee. Tipoff for the contest with the Panthers is set for 8 p.m.

COURTESY: YOUNGSTOWN STATE ATHLETICS

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s