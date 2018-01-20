Morse, Penguins rout IUPUI

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-The Youngstown State men’s basketball team used an inspired defensive performance and had four players score in double figures as the Penguins beat IUPUI 85-62 on Saturday night at the Beeghly Center.

YSU’s defense forced 16 turnovers and turned them into 23 points. The Guins also cleaned up on the glass outrebounding IUPUI 39-18. YSU had just as many offensive rebounds for the night as Jaguars had total rebounds.

With the win, YSU improves to 6-15 overall and 4-4 in the Horizon League while the Jaguars fall to 7-13 and 4-5.

Hot shooting also benefited the Penguins. YSU converted a strong 60 percent in the first half making 18 of 30 shots and for the game finished with a shooting percentage of 51.6 (33-of-64). From beyond the 3-point arc, the Guins were 10-of-24 (41.7 percent).

Four Penguins finished in double figures who were led by Cameron Morse’s 23-point effort. Garrett Covington had 15, Jaylen Benton and Braun Hartfield finished with 12 points.

In the second half, IUPUI closed within 51-45 and 57-52 at the 12:44. From the 12:44 mark to 6:47, the Penguins outscored the Jaguars 17-2 to put the game out of reach. The contest was an eight-point game (62-54) before a 12-0 run by the Guins extended their advantage.

The Penguins bolted out of the gates with jumping out to a 22-6 advantage less than nine minutes into the contest. After IUPUI made it a 5-4 contest the Penguins scored 15 of the next 17 points to lead by 16. The biggest lead of the half was 42-18 which came at the 3:59 mark. However, IUPUI closed to within 48-35 at halftime.

YSU is next in action on Thursday when it visits Milwaukee. Tipoff for the contest with the Panthers is set for 8 p.m.

