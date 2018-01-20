Patricia Jean Johns Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday January 24 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 North Broad Street, Canfield Chapel, for Patricia Jean Johns, 73, of Canfield, whom died early Saturday morning, January 20, 2018.

Patricia was born February 25, 1944 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Julia (Tarka) Buzin and was a lifelong area resident.

Patricia graduated from Wilson High School where she was head majorette and received her nursing degree from Youngstown State University.

She worked in the hemodialysis department for many years at Forum Health/Northside Medical Center and retired after 28 years.

Patricia enjoyed the outdoors, especially taking care of her flower gardens.

She leaves her husband of 33 years, William L. Johns; a daughter, Carrie Thomas of Girard; a son, John Thomas of Boardman; a stepson, William H. (Julie) Johns of Struthers and stepdaughter, Kathy (Robert) Braun of Liberty. Patricia also leaves her brother, Richard Buzin of Boardman and five grandchildren, Jessica, Tommy, Makennzie, Christopher and Nicole.

Besides her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Buzin.

Friends may call at Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel on Tuesday, January 23 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Alchemy Acres, 1859 Depot Road, Salem, Ohio 44460.