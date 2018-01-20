Pheobe A. Flynn Obituary

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Pheobe A Flynn, 88, of Union Township, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, January 20, 2018, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Flynn was born June 11, 1929, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a daughter of the late Francis and Bertha (Fleahman) Barber.

She was a lifelong area resident and a graduate of Union Area High School.

Pheobe was a longtime employee of Mays Donuts in New Castle and worked at both the North Hill and Union Township locations.

She was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Church, Mary Mother of Hope Parish, where she was an active member of the Ladies Guild. An exceptional baker, Pheobe was known throughout the parish for her wonderful pies and nut rolls that were sold year round at parish fundraisers.

She loved being outdoors tending to her garden and blueberry bushes. Pheobe also enjoyed playing cards with her friends, bowling, crocheting and spending time with her pets.

Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life and she cherished the time she spent with them.

Her husband, Augustus G. “Gus” Flynn, whom she married May 1, 1954, preceded her in death on May 3, 2010.

Surviving are four daughters, Colleen (Paul) Kearns, Edye (Tim) Gwin and Karen (Richard) Adamo, all of New Castle and Susan (Jim) Brant, of Brookville, Pennsylvania; a son, Edward (Jody) Flynn, of Greensboro, North Carolina; a son-in-law, Chris Kennedy of Pulaski; a brother, William (Josie) Barber of New Castle; a sister-in-law, Carol Barber of New Castle; nine grandchildren, Stacey Flynn, Molly Kearns, Kristen, Lindsey and Jenna Brant, Alyssa Buccelli and Tori (Christopher) Reed and Adam (Stevilynn) Gwin and Sean (Laura) Gwin and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Pheobe was preceded in death by a daughter, Barb Kennedy; a sister, Edith Helms and five brothers, Pete, Ken, Tom, Jack and Dick Barber.

The family would like to thank the staff of UPMC Hospice and Palliative Care for the exceptional care and compassion they provided to Pheobe.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls Street, New Castle.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 24 in St. Mary Church, Mary Mother of Hope Parish, 124 North Beaver Street, New Castle; with Rev. Frank Almade, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.