CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae’s Logan Kiser was named Player of the Game for his play in the Vikings’ 52-48 overtime win over South Range Friday night.

The contest was broadcast as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on January 19th

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Kiser finished with 19 points and six rebounds in the win. He helped keep the Vikings undefeated on the season with a record of 10-0 overall on the campaign.