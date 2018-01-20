Player of the Game: West Branch’s Natalie Zuchowski

Zuchowski finished the day with a team-high 15 point and six rebound for the top-ranked Warriors

West Branch Senior Natallie Zuchowski was named Player of the Game for her play in the Warrior's 58-36 win over arch-rival Salem.


BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch Senior Natallie Zuchowski was named Player of the Game for her play in the Warrior’s 58-36 win over arch-rival Salem Saturday afternoon.

The contest was broadcast as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on January 20th

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Zuchowski finished the day with a team-high 15 point and six rebound for the top-ranked Warriors, helping keep the Warriors undefeated at 13-0 overall on the season.

