Players gather in Youngstown to shoot hoops for a cause



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dozens of people from across the Valley gathered Saturday afternoon to raise money for kids to go to basketball camp.

D’Aundray Brown and his charity DreDay Foundation32 want to help young children.

They spent the day raising money for a summer basketball camp at the Squaw Creek Country Club in Vienna.

Brown says the lessons you learn playing basketball on a team can be applied to your everyday life.

“Being on time to practice is the same as being on time to class, and being prepared also prepares you for knowing plays in a game — whether it’s basketball or whatever sport you play,” he said.

The camps began at Liberty High School, but Brown says there may be more at East and Chaney high schools soon.