Poland rolls by Lakeside; Bury scores 21

The Lady Bulldogs will face LaBrae on Monday.

Poland Bulldogs High School Basketball - Poland, OH

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland featured four players who scored in double-figures as the Lady Bulldogs defeated Lakeside, 90-34. Sarah Bury led all Bulldogs with 21 points and 8 assists. She connected on 3 of 5 from three-point range. Jackie Grisdale sank 3 three-point shots and closed out her afternoon with 19. Bella Gajdos and Maggie Sebest had 15 and 14 points respectively.

For the game, Poland shot 58.8% on their three-point shots (10/17) and 52.2% from the floor (35-67). Poland also outrebounded Lakeside, 37-22.

The Dragons were led by MaKenna Condon, who made 6 three-pointers and finished with 21 points.

The Lady Bulldogs (11-3) will play at LaBrae on Monday while Lakeside will be at Girard.

