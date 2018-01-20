Pulaski Twp. police looking for man last seen Friday evening

PULASKI TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Pulaski Township police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 55-year-old man.

Vincent L. Huntley was last seen around 5:50 p.m. Friday.

A relative of his called WKBN and said he walked away from a mental health facility, which police say is in the 5900 block of Old Pulaski Road.

Huntley is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 170 pounds.

Police say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve blue shirt and a green coat with fur around the hood.

Anyone with any information is asked to call either the Pulaski Township Police Department at 724-964-8891 or Lawrence County Communications at 724-656-9300.

Huntley’s sister, Katrina Huntley, is also accepting phone calls. She can be reached at 724-877-2929 (cell) or 724-981-0549 (home).

