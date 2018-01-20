Seeking their 9th straight win, West Middlesex visits Kennedy

2017-18 High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week

Monday, January 22, 2018 at 7:30pm (LIVE) on MyYTV & on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app

West Middlesex (11-1) at Kennedy Catholic (9-4)

Last Three Meetings

Dec. 14, 2017 – West Middlesex, 58-48

Jan. 23, 1017 – West Middlesex, 52-48

Dec. 15, 2016 – Kennedy Catholic, 42-39

Last Meeting

MaKennah White and Delaney Dogan scored 18 and 15 respectively for West Middlesex in their 58-48 win over Kennedy Catholic in mid-December. The Big Reds outscored Kennedy, 29-20 in the second half. Malia Magestro led all scorers with 20 for the Golden Eagles.

Team Profiles

West Middlesex

Scoring Offense: 67.2

Scoring Defense: 33.9

…West Middlesex has won eight in a row since dropping a 2-point matchup with Neshannock (62-60) on December 16. The Big Reds have scored 60 points or more in 10 of their 12 games. The defense has been about as stingy as they come as they’ve allowed just two teams to score over 45 points against them (Kennedy Catholic, 48; Neshannock, 62). Since the first of the year, Middlesex has allowed 94 total points in five games (18.2 ppg). MaKennah White leads the team by scoring an average of 21.4 points as Delaney Dogan is also averaging 17.9 points through 12 games.

Kennedy Catholic

Scoring Offense: 57.2

Scoring Defense: 39.7

…The Golden Eagles have won 5 of their last 6 since beginning the season with a 4-3 mark. In their 9 wins, Kennedy has outscored their opposition by an average of 32.7 points. However, in their 4 losses, they’ve been outscored by an average of 16.7. For the season, sophomore Malia Magestro has scored over 20-points eight times. Number 2 has scored an average of 21.0 points per contest. Sophia Berardi (10.3 ppg) and Caitlyn Figuly (9.7 ppg) are both averaging about 10-points per game.

Region 1 Standings

(as of January 19)

West Middlesex – 7-0 (11-1)

Kennedy Catholic – 6-1 (9-4)

Reynolds – 5-2 (7-6)

Farrell – 4-3 (6-6)

Commodore Perry – 3-4 (6-7)

Mercer – 2-5 (2-10)

Rocky Grove – 1-6 (3-10)

Jamestown – 0-7 (0-12)

Upcoming Schedule

West Middlesex

Jan. 25 – Farrell (6-6)

Jan. 27 – at Mohawk (9-4)

Jan. 29 – at Commodore Perry (6-7)

Kennedy Catholic

Jan. 25 – Commodore Perry (6-7)

Jan. 27 – at Neshannock (13-0)

Jan. 29 – at Reynolds (7-6)