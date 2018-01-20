Struthers 1978 State Champions honored in Wildcats’ win over Niles

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers girls basketball team defeated Niles, 57-33 Saturday at the Struthers Fieldhouse.

The Wildcats raced out to an early double-digit lead in the first half and led, 31-15 at the break. Struthers’ Khaylah Brown led the way with 12 points, while Trinity McDowell finished with 11, and Michelle Buser had 10 points for the Wildcats.

With the win, Struthers improves to 12-2 on the season.

Before the game, the 1978 Struthers girls State Championship team was honored, on the 40th year anniversary of their historic feat. Head coach Dick Prest and seven of his former players were on hand for the celebration. They also honored their late teammate, Bonnie Beachy, who lost her battle with cancer last fall.