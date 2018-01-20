Struthers 1978 State Champions honored in Wildcats’ win over Niles

The Wildcats celebrated the 40-year anniversary of their State Championship Saturday, while this year's team rolled past the Red Dragons

By Published: Updated:
The Wildcats celebrated the 40-year anniversary of their State Championship Saturday, while this year's team rolled past the Red Dragons.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers girls basketball team defeated Niles, 57-33 Saturday at the Struthers Fieldhouse.

The Wildcats raced out to an early double-digit lead in the first half and led, 31-15 at the break. Struthers’ Khaylah Brown led the way with 12 points, while Trinity McDowell finished with 11, and Michelle Buser had 10 points for the Wildcats.

With the win, Struthers improves to 12-2 on the season.

Before the game, the 1978 Struthers girls State Championship team was honored, on the 40th year anniversary of their historic feat. Head coach Dick Prest and seven of his former players were on hand for the celebration. They also honored their late teammate, Bonnie Beachy, who lost her battle with cancer last fall. 

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s