Tri-City hand Phantoms another loss

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-The Tri-City storm scored 18 seconds into overtime as the Youngstown Phantoms (14-13-4-1, 33 points) fell 2-1 Saturday night at the Covelli Centre. Youngstown has points in just three of its last 11 games.

“It’s definitely frustrating, we’ve got to put the puck in the net,” said Phantoms head coach Brad Patterson. “Frustrating to go to overtime and not get the result.”

Youngstown got on the board first, opening the scoring with a power play goal at 9:20 of the first period. Curtis Hall won an offensive zone faceoff forward and Eric Esposito darted towards the cage and chipped the puck past Jake Barczewski (19 saves) to give Youngstown the 1-0 lead. The goal was Eposito’s eighth of the campaign and first since December 30.

Tri-City tied the game at 7:03 of the second period with a power play goal of their own. Sam Hentges fired a one-timer past Wouter Peeters (25 saves)for his seventh goal of the season to knot things up at 1-1. After a scoreless third period, the game went to overtime.

In overtime, Hentges spun away from a Phantoms defender on the left wall, walked across the net mouth and fired the puck past Peeters for the game-winning goal just 18 seconds into the extra period.

Youngstown returns to the ice this weekend for a three-games-in-three-nights event, starting in Muskegon on Friday night before returning to the Covelli Centre to face the Dubuque Fighting Saints Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. Puck drop Friday night at LC Walker Arena in Muskegon is scheduled for 7:15pm Eastern.

COURTESY: YOUNGSTOWN PHANTOMS