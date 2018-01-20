West Branch Girls roll past arch-rival Salem

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – #1 ranked West Branch rolled past arch-rival Salem 58-36 Saturday afternoon in girls’ high school basketball action.

The game was broadcast LIVE as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

Natalie Zuchowski led all scorers with 15 points and six rebounds for the Warriors. Kayla Hovorka added 14 points in the win. Sarrah Tennefoss chipped in with 12 for West Branch in the win.

Allee Davidson-Chuck led the Quakers with a team-high 13 points. Freshman Kyla Jamison added eight points in the setback.

Salem drops to 10-4 overall and 6-3 in NBC action on the season. The Quakers return to action Wednesday at home against South Range.

West Branch remains undefeated at 13-0 on the season and 10-0 in the NBC. The Warriors host Fitch on Monday.