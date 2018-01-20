West Branch Girls roll past arch-rival Salem

West Branch remains undefeated at 13-0 on the season and 10-0 in the NBC.

By Published: Updated:
#1 ranked West Branch rolled past arch-rival Salem 58-36 Saturday afternoon in girls' high school basketball action. 

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – #1 ranked West Branch rolled past arch-rival Salem 58-36 Saturday afternoon in girls’ high school basketball action.

The game was broadcast LIVE as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

Natalie Zuchowski led all scorers with 15 points and six rebounds for the Warriors. Kayla Hovorka added 14 points in the win. Sarrah Tennefoss chipped in with 12 for West Branch in the win.

Allee Davidson-Chuck led the Quakers with a team-high 13 points. Freshman Kyla Jamison added eight points in the setback.

Salem drops to 10-4 overall and 6-3 in NBC action on the season. The Quakers return to action Wednesday at home against South Range.

West Branch remains undefeated at 13-0 on the season and 10-0 in the NBC. The Warriors host Fitch on Monday.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s