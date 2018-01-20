Wilmington wins their 4th straight after topping Reynolds

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Wilmington wins their 4th game in a row following their 66-38 victory at Reynolds this evening. Danny Hanssen paced the Greyhounds with 12 points as Robert Pontius scored 10.

The ‘Hounds began the season with a 1-5 mark but have won 6 of their last 8 to reach 7-7.

Reynolds has lost 10 of their last 11. Shyne Sims led the Raiders with 13 points.

Next up for Reynolds (2-12) is a Tuesday road trip to take on the Trojans of Greenville. Wilmington will play at home against Rocky Grove on Tuesday as well.