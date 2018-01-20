Brewery creates new life for former Youngstown church

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Noble Creature Cask House is now open at the intersection of Rayen Avenue and Walnut Street near Downtown Youngstown. It’s right behind the library and up the street from the MVR. Ira Gerhart, the owner said it all just fell into place.

“We’ve been living in Youngstown for about eight years now and I always wanted to start a brewery. I started home-brewing back in 2010. I always wanted to open a brewery and my wife graduated from YSU — bought our first house in Youngstown and here we are.”

Gerhart said the building had a unique story.

“It was the Butler Memorial Presbyterian Church. It was built in 1923. It came up for sale and we kind of happened into this location and I’m happy we could make it work.”

He said the renovations were mostly cosmetic.

“It actually wasn’t in too bad of shape. There’s some cosmetic stuff and obviously, we had to get it ready for brewing beer. A lot of infrastructure work. We had to take out the old flooring in the basement. All new plumbing, all new electrical [and] cosmetic stuff.  But we tried to keep as much intact as we could. It was a project.”

The business is described as an independent craft brewery and will have food available this March.

The owners were locals for eight years and have done home brewing since 2010.

Gerhart said hours will become more regular in March.

