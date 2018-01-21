2 rounds of rain expected before snow

As temperatures continue to climb, the chance for rain will increase as we head into the work week. Then on the back end of this system, there is even the chance for more snow.

This is what you need to know heading into the week:

ROUND ONE:

A warm front will first pass over us and will bring the chance for rain with it. Scattered rain showers will move in Sunday night and will continue into the early morning hours on Monday. Lows Sunday night will be in the upper 30s. Through the day on Monday, temperatures will climb into the mid-50s. After the rain tapers off Monday morning, we are going to be dry until the next round of rain moves through.

ROUND TWO:

The second round of rain is expected to be heavier than the first. After a dry afternoon, the second wave will move through Monday evening into the overnight hours. This time it will be driven by a cold front. Once the rain moves through, temperatures will plummet into the 30s. Our high on Tuesday will be at midnight on Monday. As temperatures reach the freezing point Tuesday evening, there is a chance for some of that rain transitioning over to snow.

CHANCE FOR SNOW:

On the back end of this system, there is a chance for some wrap-around precipitation to fall as snow. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected. However, after the brief warming trend over the last few days, it could have broken the ice up enough on Lake Erie to create Lake Effect snow once again. If this happens, then the northern snow belt could see amounts from 1 to 2 inches of snow.

SECOND HALF OF THE WEEK:

After Wednesday, we will see the skies begin to clear and a slow warm up. Highs are expected to reach the upper 40s once again. We are also keeping an eye out for the next system that will bring rain and potentially snow to our area Sunday into the following Monday.