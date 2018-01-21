Arlene Mae Gustafson Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – On Sunday, January 21, 2018, Arlene Mae Gustafson, age 79, passed away peacefully in Briarfield Manor with her daughters by her side.

She was born in Youngstown on April 11, 1938 to Oscar and Anna (Corpal) Gustafson.

Arlene is survived by her three daughters; grandchildren; sister and other family members.

Full obituary will appear soon. Please check back.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.