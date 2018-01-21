Bruce Denning Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Bruce Denning passed away peacefully Sunday, January 21 at Cortland Healthcare Center at the age of 82 after extended illness with Alzheimer and COPD.

Bruce was born on February 23, 1935 in Smethport, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Paul Glenn and Emily Marie (Walden) Denning.

He came to live in the Warren and then Cortland, Ohio areas in 1962.

He graduated from Smethport High School and Penn State University Turfgrass Management, a two year degree program.

His life always kept him close to nature whether exploring the hills of Pennsylvania as a child, his profession as a golf course superintendent, or caring for his home with his wife Lynn on three acres in Cortland; a bit of paradise with extensive lawn, fish ponds, gardens of annuals, perennials, wild flowers, woods and creek.

He was drafted into the Navy during the Suez Canal Crisis in fall of 1954, served for two years and four in reserve. He served in the Navy Flight Test and as a crew leader in the Navy Cedar Point Golf Course in Patuxant River, Maryland.

After the service in went on to Penn State and came to Warren in 1962 employed by Trumbull Country Club as their golf course superintendent for 35 years, retiring in 1997.

He was also an entrepreneur started a business called Flowerscape, providing services for designing flower gardens and features for Golf Courses. He joined with others in forming MSI, Management Systems, Inc. a mowing service for apartment complexes, then in 1988 started Turfcare With Air, Inc. a deeptine aerification business where he was Owner and President for 26 years, closing the business in 2014 due to ill health.

He was a long time member of the Northern Ohio Golf Course Superintendent Association, GCSAA and the Ohio Turfgrass Foundation.

After retirement he became an avid fly fisherman with many trips to Tennessee with his fishing buddies.

Bruce married Lynn Mae Eidenier of Buffalo, New York in January 21, 1968. They were blessed with 50 wonderful years of marriage and two daughters, Heather Joy (David Licavoli) of Roaming Shores, Ohio and Jennifer Lynn (Lachan Brown) of Decatur, Georgia and three grandchildren, Angelo Licavoli, Elise and Nathanial Brown.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Emily Denning; sisters, Betty England and Joan Randall and bothers Larry, Glenn and Roy.

He has two living sisters, Evy Ross (Harry, Jr.) of South Carolina and Ruth Sacher (Fred) of California.

A service of celebration of his life will be held at Unity Centre for Spiritual Living in Liberty Township on Saturday, February 24, at 2:00 p.m.

Tributes can be made in his memory to Unity Centre for Spiritual Living, 1226 Naylor Lloyd Road, Girard, OH 44420 or the Alzheimer Association – Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, Canton, OH.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

