Canfield crime activity: Police investigate burnt book at high school

Wednesday, Jan. 3

1:30 p.m. – 100 block of Cardinal Dr., police responded to Canfield High School, where a torn German dictionary was set on fire. Investigators said the book, which was partially burnt but not on fire when they arrived, had been set on top of a lamp. The teacher told police she had been having problems with a group of students, who have been pulling pranks, according to a police report. Police questioned several students but were unable to identify a suspect.

Saturday, Jan. 6

11:38 p.m. – Skyline Dr., Coy Fishel, 20, of Youngstown, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and display of registration after a traffic stop. Police said a marijuana grinder and bowl were found in a backpack in the vehicle’s trunk.

Monday, Jan. 8

2:53 p.m. – 100 block of Court St., an employee of Bissnuss, Inc. reported that a co-worker’s email had been hacked. She said she received a suspicious email from him, asking her to send money to finalize an acquisition. She said the person who sent the email spelled her name incorrectly and the employee wouldn’t have requested such a transaction.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

11:40 a.m. – 100 block of White Oak Ct., a man reported that he purchased tickets for the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game from someone who contacted him on Instagram. After paying the person, the person blocked his accounts and never sent the tickets.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

200 block of Railroad St., report of a bad check passed at Bernard Daniels Lumber and Home. Police said full restitution was provided to the business via a cashier’s check and no charges were filed.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

