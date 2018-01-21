Charles W. Heaton Obituary

BEAVER FALLS, Pennsylvania – Charles W. Heaton, 87, of Beaver Falls, passed away 6:58 a.m. Sunday, January 21, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Hospice of Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Charles was born May 30, 1930 in East Palestine, Ohio, a son of the late Verna Brown.

He was a 1948 graduate of Darlington High School and a U.S. Army Veteran having served from 1948-1968. During his time in the service he rose to Sergeant 1st class.

After retiring from the service he worked as a utility operator with Chevron Oil in Philadelphia, retiring in 1988. While working with Chevron Oil, he earned his associate degree.

Charles enjoyed spending time with his family and his faithful companion, LuLu and he loved playing golf.

Besides his mother, two brothers, Kenneth and Norman Brown and a sister, Dorothy Foster, preceded him in death.

Charles is survived by his wife of 36 years, Betty (Kerstetter) Heaton; two daughters, Debra Gommer of Philadelphia and Linda (Don) Ridings of Knoxville, Tennessee; a brother, Michael (Delores) Brown of Columbiana, Ohio; two sisters, Joyce Chaposky of Carlisle, Pennsylvania and Helen (Jerry) Barnhouse of East Palestine, Ohio and a sister-in-law, Mary Lou (Donald) Barnes of Chippewa, Pennsylvania. Four grandchildren, Jeffery, Holly, Jennifer and Kristen, also survive.

Friends will be received from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 25 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, with the funeral service at the conclusion of the visitation. Rev. Mark McTrustry, of the Centenary United Methodist Church will officiate.

Burial will follow at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Hospice of Heritage Valley Hospital Inpatient Unit, 1000 Dutch Ridge Road, Beaver, PA.

