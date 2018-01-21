Clyde A. Brown Obituary

January 21, 2018 Obituary

Published:
SALEM, Ohio – Clyde A. Brown, age 79, died at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, January 21, 2018 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on October 5, 1938.

Arrangements are pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.