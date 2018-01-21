Jane Patricia Kilbert Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Jane Patricia Kilbert, formerly of Myrtle Place, Sharon, passed away Sunday afternoon, January 21, 2018, in Nugent’s CCRC, Hermitage. She was 80.

Mrs. Kilbert was born December 20, 1937, in Sharon, a daughter of Gabriel and Katherine (Holliday) Mason.

She attended St. Joseph’s Parochial Grade School and graduated from Sharon High School.

Jane was the executive secretary at the former Kilbert Brothers Plumbing, Inc. from 1958 until it closed. She was also employed at the former Tastee Bakery, Sharon and Angela’s Pizza, Sharpsville.

She was a member at St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon.

Jane was also a member of the PTA at Wengler Avenue School; the former Jr. Women’s Club and Thorton Hall women’s bowling league, all in Sharon.

Jane lived for her grandchildren and spending time with them. She collected dolls and loved playing cards, scrabble, reading and her dog, Gizmo.

Jane’s husband, Joseph N. Kilbert, whom she married on July 13, 1957, passed away on January 26, 2016.

Surviving are four daughters, Marcia Sommerkamp and her husband, Mike, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Monica Brennan and her husband, Ronald, Brookfield; Marilyn Lait and her husband, Bill, Sharon and Michelle Reynolds and her husband, Andrew, Hagerstown, Maryland; a son, Michael J. Kilbert and his wife, Teresa, Jamestown, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren, Gabriel Justin Noel, Patrick Brennan and his wife, Kelli; Matthew Brennan and his wife, Sarah; Marissa Miller and her husband, Ryan; Stephanie and Connor Brennan; Samantha Lait and Brienne and Donovan Kilbert and two great-grandchildren, Niah Jane Brennan and Laddie Noel.

In addition to her husband, Jane was preceded in death by her parents.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Community Library of the Shenango Valley, 11 N. Sharpsville Avenue or a charity of the donor’s choice.

There are no calling hours or service, at the request of the deceased.

Entombment will be in St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.