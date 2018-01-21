Kathleen “Kathy” Rusback Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Kathleen “Kathy” Rusback of Austintown, age 71, passed away peacefully at Briarfield Manor on Sunday, January 21.

Preceded in death by her parents, Katherine and Howard Hogue; her sister, Patricia (Bob) Davis and the love of her life, Tom.

Kathy is survived by her sister, Jackie (Larry) Brachle; her son, Kevyn (Katie) Scott; stepsons, Eric (Wendy) Rusback and Thomas (Michelle) Rusback. She was also the proud grandmother to Kayleigh, Maddie, Bridget and Erin.

Kathy worked for Austintown Schools for over 30 years and as an independent insurance agent.

Kathy was proud to be president of Austintown Junior Women’s League and an active St. Christine’s parishioner who served on many councils, from Eucharistic Minister to the Parish Festival Committee.

Kathy discovered a love of traveling, whether it was to NYC, Florida or Iceland but her heart belonged to Youngstown. Known for her love of dancing and off-key singing, her quick smile and quicker wit, Kathy will be dearly missed.

Her family wishes to extend an invitation to those who have had the joy of knowing Kathy to celebrate her life with us. Family will be receiving friends at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Youngstown, on Wednesday, January 24, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and at St. Christine’s Church, Youngstown, on Thursday, January 25 at 9:15 a.m. prior to 10:00 a.m. funeral services.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 23 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.