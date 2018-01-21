Kennedy Catholic falls to Bronx powerhouse Our Savior Lutheran

Oscar Tshiebwe had a game-high 32 points in the loss

By Published:
Kennedy Catholic's Oscar Tshiebwe scored a game-high 32 points in the Golden Eagles loss to Our Savior Lutheran Sunday night.

HERMITAGE, PA (WKBN-In a highlight reel game, Kennedy Catholic fell behind 11-0 in the first quarter and were not able to dig out of the early hole to Our Savior Lutheran (NY) Sunday night, falling 93-78.

The game featured several Division I prospects and Duquesne head coach Keith Dumbrot was in attendance seeing the talent on hand.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the way for KC with 32 points while Maceo Austin had 23.

Before the game, Austin was honored for netting his 1,000th career point earlier in the week.

Posh Alexander led the was of OSL with 28 points while Jared Rhoden added 20.

The loss drops the Golden Eagles to 12-2 overall and Sunday’s loss was their first home less in over a year.

The Falcons are now 17-1 this season.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s