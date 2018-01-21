Kennedy Catholic falls to Bronx powerhouse Our Savior Lutheran

HERMITAGE, PA (WKBN-In a highlight reel game, Kennedy Catholic fell behind 11-0 in the first quarter and were not able to dig out of the early hole to Our Savior Lutheran (NY) Sunday night, falling 93-78.

The game featured several Division I prospects and Duquesne head coach Keith Dumbrot was in attendance seeing the talent on hand.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the way for KC with 32 points while Maceo Austin had 23.

Before the game, Austin was honored for netting his 1,000th career point earlier in the week.

Posh Alexander led the was of OSL with 28 points while Jared Rhoden added 20.

The loss drops the Golden Eagles to 12-2 overall and Sunday’s loss was their first home less in over a year.

The Falcons are now 17-1 this season.