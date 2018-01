YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A very exciting moment for a man at Beeghly Center Saturday night as his finances are looking up for the year.

Bill Culper won $12,000 after making a half-court shot at the YSU men’s basketball game.

The money was presented by Burgan Real Estate.

