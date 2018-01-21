Mooney’s Gentile verbals to YSU

Published:
Big 22 - Vinny Gentile - Cardinal Mooney High School

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney Senior Vinny Gentile has verbally committed to play college football at Youngstown State.

Last season with the Cardinals, Gentile graded out at 87 percent. Offensively he made all calls up front.

On defense, he piled up 71 tackles with 11 TFL’s. He also recorded four sacks with two forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown.

“I feel like this is the right fit for me both academically and athletically. I had an outstanding time on the visit this past weekend and fell in love with the place even more. I also get to stay close to home in the city I grew up in. Very excited to start this next chapter in my life,” he said.

Gentile chose the Penguins over Valparaiso, Dayton, Notre Dame College and several other Division II schools.

