Salem community members attend funeral services for fallen officer

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Calling hours and a funeral service for Salem’s Lieutenant Charles Shafer were held Sunday afternoon.

Calling hours were from 12:30-3:30 p.m. in Salem High School’s auditorium, services followed.

A procession then left the high school and traveled to Hope Cemetery, where Shafer was laid to rest.

Community members were invited to stand along the route to honor him.

Shafer, a 26-year veteran of the Salem Police Department, suddenly died Wednesday at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

His cause of death has not been released.