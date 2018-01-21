Salem community members attend funeral services for fallen officer

Family, friends and fellow Salem police officers were out in full force Sunday to pay their respects to the fallen lieutenant

Lieutenant Charles Shafer passed away Wednesday at Salem Regional Medical Center.

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Calling hours and a funeral service for Salem’s Lieutenant Charles Shafer were held Sunday afternoon.

Calling hours were from 12:30-3:30 p.m. in Salem High School’s auditorium, services followed.

A procession then left the high school and traveled to Hope Cemetery, where Shafer was laid to rest.

Community members were invited to stand along the route to honor him.

Shafer, a 26-year veteran of the Salem Police Department, suddenly died Wednesday at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

His cause of death has not been released.

