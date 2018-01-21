State senators comment on current government shutdown

(WKBN) – Both of Ohio’s senators are opposed to the recent government shutdown.

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown says that even if the government hadn’t shut down, the passing of these month-to-month budgets still affects people in the Mahoning Valley.

“I spoke to the secretary of defense not long ago, he said, ‘We can’t do what we need to do in the military one month at a time, with a one-month-at-a-time budget.’ It affects YARS in Youngstown, in Vienna it affects the military. Overall, it affects the operations of government. You can’t run anything when you can’t plan and only have a one-month-at-a-time budget. So, we’re simply saying to Sen. McConnell, ‘Reopen the government, let us come up with a long-term agreement,'” Brown said.

Brown also believes the military should still be funded during a shutdown, but doesn’t feel the same way about Congress.

“My bill simply says that members of Congress shouldn’t get paid when the government is shut down, but I insist that the military does get paid because they are serving this country in the most selfless kind of way. So my bill is pretty simple, we don’t get paid, they do. Maybe that’ll get Sen. McConnell to reopen the government and get back to work,” he said.

WKBN asked Brown how he would feel working with Republican Sen. Rob Portman on a bi-partisan bill to stop government shutdowns.

He said that when it comes to protecting people and jobs in the Mahoning Valley, doing the right thing always comes before partisan politics.

Portman has introduced the “End Government Shutdowns Act,” which tries to permanently end future shutdowns by implementing an automatic Continuing Resolution to keep the government funded and open.

WKBN also talked to Portman about the government shutdown, he says he’s fairly optimistic.

“I’ve spoken to Democrats and Republicans tonight about this and I think there’s a way forward. I hope that the Democrats will take it because the shutdown doesn’t help anybody,” he said.

As of Sunday night, the government shutdown will continue into the workweek.