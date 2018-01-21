Virginia Franken Koch Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 26, 2018, at St. Christine Church for Virginia Franken Koch, 87, of Austintown Township. Mrs. Koch passed away Sunday, January 21, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boardman Campus.

Virginia was born September 12, 1930 in Youngstown the daughter of Frederick J. and Lillian M. (O’Donnell) Franken.

She was the secretary and co-owner/operator of Minuteman Plumbing with her husband Charles for 36 years.

Virginia was member of St. Christine Church.

She was active with many charities like St. Jude’s, the Humane Society and Catholic Charities where she and her husband were involved with the fostering program. Over the years Virginia and Charles took in many children until they could be placed in homes. She was also an avid gardener and reader.

Virginia’s husband, Charles M. Koch, whom she married December 27, 1952, passed away May 23, 2004.

She leaves five daughters, Deborah (Timm) Schreiber of Austintown, Candace Turek of Columbiana, Janet (Terry) Shaw of Bonita Springs, Florida, Kerry (John) Cross of Austintown and Christine (Dave) Comeau of Austintown; three sons, Joseph E. (Patti) Koch, Charles M. (Kathy) Koch, Jr. and Bill F. Koch all of Austintown; one sister, Sally Sloan of Tucson, Arizona; one brother, Don H. (Nancy) Franken of Ft. Myers, Florida; one sister-in-law, Carol Franken of Poland; as well as 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Virginia was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jane O’Connor; a brother, Jack F. Franken and a cousin, Bettianne Bakke.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 25 at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel where closing prayers will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday, January 26, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to either St. Jude’s Hospital or Hospice of the Valley in Virginia’s name.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

