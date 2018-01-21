William “Bill” Robert Heck, Sr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – William “Bill” Robert Heck, Sr. died at Heritage Manor on Sunday, January 21, 2018.

He was born in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, on December 6, 1921 to the late Fredericka and Nicholas Tackenberg Heck.

He lived most of his life in the Youngstown area.

William served in Europe during World War II in an Army Anti-Aircraft unit.

Upon his return from war, he was hired at the Sheet and Tube where he worked in the open hearth until 1977 when the mill closed.

He enjoyed baking with his grandchildren, fishing and flea markets. He and his wife, Hazel, enjoyed going to watch baseball games together.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Ashby Heck, whom he married on August 23, 1952. She passed away on May 3, 1987. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Albert, Charles, Herbert and Ray and by sisters, Dorothy Tabak and Helena Herig.

He is survived by his brother, Arthur Heck. He will be missed by his children, Eva Sullivan of Poland, Barbara (Terry) Masluk of Austintown, Marjorie (Carl) Rossler of McDonald, Beverly (John) Lorant of Beach City, Ohio and William, Jr. (Cindy) Heck of Struthers. He will also be missed by nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are welcome to attend calling hours from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 24 at Clemente Funeral Home at 700 5th Street in Struthers. A short funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

The family is grateful to the dedicated staff at Victoria House in Austintown, where Will lived until a short while ago when he required additional care. During his last month at Heritage Manor, he received constant and compassionate care.

William’s family suggests that in lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution be made in his name to Crossroads Hospice who offered comfort and support to him and his family during his last days.

Donations can be made at Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation, 10810 E. 45th Street, Suite 300, Tulsa, OK 74146 or online at https://crhcf.org/Donate.

Condolences may be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

