Youngstown Museum hosts a family day with a well-known artist

The event will include hands-on activities for painting and other crafts. Guests can even partake in a scavenger hunt

By Published: Updated:
Butler Art Museum Family Day, Youngstown
Butler Art Museum Family Day, Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown is holding its family day Sunday.

The event will include hands-on activities for painting and other crafts. Guests can even partake in a scavenger hunt.

During the event, museum-goers can meet the holographic artist, Sally Weber from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

The museum hosts a family day once a month. Staff said it’s not only fun but educational and can help children with learning colors and language skills.

The Trumbull branch of the museum held its family day Saturday.  The event is free and open to the public. Activities begin at 1:30 p.m.

The Butler is located on Wick Avenue in Youngstown.

The museum was the first American art museum in the country.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s