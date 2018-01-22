12 districts seek to fill teaching positions, any bachelor’s degree is acceptable

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A job fair is happening this week for teachers but you don’t necessarily need a degree in education to apply.

The Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments (MVRCOG) and Rachel Wixey and Associates are partnering up for the job fair.

It will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Joyce Brooks Center in Canfield.

Twelve districts will be there looking for full-time teachers and substitutes. Many districts are looking to expand their pool of substitutes, so anyone with a bachelor’s degree in any field is urged to apply.

“Anyone who enjoys children, which most people do. It’s very rewarding to spend your day with children. Actually, there will be opportunities to work with children from preschool all the way up through the high school level,” said MVRCOG Director Don Dailey.

Bring a resume with you and come prepared to undergo a background check.