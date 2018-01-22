Burglar steals safe from Brookfield United Methodist Church

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield police are trying to track down the person or people responsible for breaking into a church and stealing money raised from a fundraiser.

Outside of the Brookfield United Methodist Church, signs are still up advertising for this past weekend’s fundraiser.

‘We’re known in the community for our spaghetti dinners,” said Pastor Dick Smith.

Everything that night went off without a hitch, until the next morning.

Someone who was getting the coffee ready before the church services on Sunday morning discovered damages at the church.

A burglar shattered the glass on the doorframe leading to an office, and a filing cabinet was pushed over. Investigators say a safe that was bolted to the floor was also missing.

The only thing left behind was a washer from the safe.

“It leads you to believe that it’s somebody that is familiar with the premises or that they’ve done this before,” said Brookfield Police Chief Daniel Faustino.

According to a police report, $1,500 in cash was among the missing.

It’s money that helps the church stay active in its ministries.

“I guess it might sound strange to some people, but we hope that they were in great need, and if they needed the money, well, let’s hope that it helped them,” said Pastor Smith.

Smith said they have already had people offer them donations to replace the fundraiser money that was stolen.