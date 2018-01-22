Cooler air returns soon – rain to snow

Click on the video above for a quick weather update.

A large storm system will sweep through the area into Tuesday with rain showers mixing back to snow showers. Cooler temperatures will return for a few days.

Look for rain showers with the chance for thunder into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Gusty wind at times.

Temperatures will fall through the day with scattered rain showers mixing with snow showers into the afternoon. Little accumulation is expected. Temperatures will fall through the day with gusty wind expected. Scattered snow showers are possible into Tuesday night with light accumulation possible.

After cooling through the middle of the week. We will warm back up by Thursday and Friday with more sunshine.

