Darlene A. Rushwin Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There will be funeral services on Friday, January 26, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman with Father John Keehner officiating for Darlene A. Rushwin, 74, who passed away Monday evening, January 22, 2018 at Hospice House with her loving family by her side.

Darlene was born May 20, 1943 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Frank and Nellie (McClintock) Gallaugher.

She graduated from East High School in 1961 and was a lifelong area resident.

Darlene worked as a secretary for Youngstown Cartage Company for several years, a sales clerk for Strouss Hirshberg in downtown Youngstown and K-mart in Boardman and later for Carol and Company in Youngstown.

Darlene is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert J. Rushwin, whom she married on October 20, 1962; two children, Kelly S. (Anthony) Pulice and Joe J. (Jill) Rushwin, both of Hubbard; four grandchildren, AJ (Aly) Pulice of Cleveland, Amber Pulice of Hubbard, Ryan Hamracek of Arlington, Virginia and Cory Rushwin of Cleveland; a great-grandson, Bennett Pulice; a sister, Joy Singer of Boardman and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by three sisters, Wanda Fiucci, Betty Rosser and June Pennell and three brothers, Owen Gallaugher, Richard Gallaugher and Walter Gallaugher.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, January 25, 2018 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, January 16 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Thompson Filicky Funeral Home in Boardman, funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Please visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 24 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.