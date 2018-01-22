Government shutdown grounds Youngstown Air Reserve Station

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The shutdown of the federal government has impacted operations here in the Valley.

The partial shutdown went into effect on Saturday after Democrats and Republicans failed to come to an agreement.

The 910th Airlift Wing (AW) and Youngstown Air Reserve Station (YARS) announced Monday that they are in a non-operating status until further notice. Installation employees were asked to report for duty Monday morning in order to sign their furlough notice and conduct an orderly shutdown.

The base said its shutting down until further notice and will be unable to provide some services to Department of Defense ID cardholders, including ID card issuance services.

YARS is the fourth-largest employer in the Mahoning Valley, with nearly 2,000 employees, according to the Airlift’s Office of Public Affairs.

During the shutdown, unless further guidance is issued, civilian employees will be placed in a furloughed no pay, no work status. Military and non-furloughed civilian Reserve Citizen Airmen will continue to work and will continue to earn pay for the period of the shutdown but will not receive it until Congress provides appropriations.

“This lapse in appropriations puts undue hardships and uncertainty on our workforce as well as retirees and veterans in our community who rely on our services,” said Col. Dan Sarachene, commander of the 910th Airlift Wing. “Stability is critical to readiness. Continuing Resolutions do not provide the stability we need. The Air Force needs an enacted appropriation for the entirety of Fiscal Year 2018 as soon as possible.”

First News also talked with the Mahoning County Engineer to see how this government shutdown could affect other operations in the area.

Pat Ginnetti says the area has two federally-funded projects right now — an upgrade project at the Boardman wastewater plant and the round-about at 5 Points on Western Reserve Road.

If the government doesn’t re-open soon, these projects could take a hit.

The Senate is scheduled to vote Monday to re-open the government.