Harry James Shirley Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Harry James Shirley, age 79, died at 2:03 p.m. Monday, January 22, 2018 at the Salem Regional Medical Center
Harry was born June 9, 1938.
Arrangements are pending and being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
SALEM, Ohio – Harry James Shirley, age 79, died at 2:03 p.m. Monday, January 22, 2018 at the Salem Regional Medical Center
Harry was born June 9, 1938.
Arrangements are pending and being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
Advertisement
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use