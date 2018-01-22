Harry James Shirley Obituary

January 22, 2018

SALEM, Ohio – Harry James Shirley, age 79, died at 2:03 p.m. Monday, January 22, 2018 at the Salem Regional Medical Center

Harry was born June 9, 1938.

Arrangements are pending and being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.