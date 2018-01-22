Howland expected to approve Steve Boyle as head football coach

According to sources, WKBN Sports has learned that Steve Boyle will be recommended for the position at school board meeting tonight

Howland Tigers High School Football - Warren, Ohio

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – The Howland Tigers have found their next head football coach. WKBN Sports has learned that Steve Boyle will be recommended for the position at school board meeting tonight.

Among the agenda items for Monday night’s school board meeting is the approval of a one-year limited contract to Stephen Boyle, for the position Varsity Football Coach.

Boyle was an assistant coach on the staff in 2015 and 2017, and is 2003 graduate of Howland high school. Boyle has coached at the college level as an assistant at both Thiel College and the University of Maine.

He will replace Dominic Menendez, who stepped down after 20 years with a Tiger’s program, spending the last 5 seasons as head coach.

