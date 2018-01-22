Juveniles suspected of setting pants on fire at Ohio Walmart

CINCINNATI, OH (AP) — Authorities say a Walmart in suburban Cincinnati was evacuated after someone set multiple fires inside the store, including a flaming pile of pants and other clothing.

No one was hurt in the fires Saturday evening at the store in Colerain Township, in the city’s western suburbs.

Colerain Township police spokesman Jim Love tells WCPO-TV that an officer working around the store extinguished the fires.

Police were investigating two juvenile suspects for possible prosecution in the case.

Love says the case could lead to serious charges because of the number of people who could have been in danger if the fire spread elsewhere in the store.