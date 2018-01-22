Juveniles suspected of setting pants on fire at Ohio Walmart

No one was hurt in the fires Saturday evening at the store in Colerain Township

By Published:
walmart generic

CINCINNATI, OH (AP) — Authorities say a Walmart in suburban Cincinnati was evacuated after someone set multiple fires inside the store, including a flaming pile of pants and other clothing.

No one was hurt in the fires Saturday evening at the store in Colerain Township, in the city’s western suburbs.

Colerain Township police spokesman Jim Love tells WCPO-TV that an officer working around the store extinguished the fires.

Police were investigating two juvenile suspects for possible prosecution in the case.

Love says the case could lead to serious charges because of the number of people who could have been in danger if the fire spread elsewhere in the store.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s