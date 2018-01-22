Kennedy Catholic Girls rally past West Middlesex in thriller

Kennedy Catholic improves to 10-4 overall, and 7-1 in District Ten Region 1

By Published:
Kennedy Catholic rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit to secure a 50-46 come-from-behind win over West Middlesex Monday night.


HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit to secure a 50-46 come-from-behind win over West Middlesex Monday night.

Malia Magestro led the Golden Eagles with 14 points, four assists, and four steals. Sydney McKnight added 12 points and four rebounds, while Sophia Berardi added nine points and six rebounds.

West Middlesex standout Delaney Dogan led all scorers with 19 points and eight rebounds. Makennah White added 12 points and nine rebounds, while Mackenzie MacKay chipped in with 11 points and six rebounds.

West Middlesex drops to 11-2 on the season and 7-1 in the District 10 Region 1 standings. The Big Reds host Farrell on Thursday.

Kennedy Catholic improves to 10-4 overall, and 7-1 in District Ten Region 1. The Golden Eagles return to action Thursday at home against Commodore Perry.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s