Larry F. Janesh Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, January 26, 2018 at the Fox Funeral Home in Boardman for Larry F. Janesh, 68, who passed away peacefully Monday morning, January 22 at the Louis Stokes Veteran Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.

Larry was born May 1, 1949, in Youngstown, a son of Frank J. and Dorothy E. Urbach Janesh; he was a lifelong area resident.

He attended Youngstown State University and served in the U.S. Navy for six years as a sonar technician.

After his years in the service he took over his family’s business and was the owner of Frank’s Custom Draperies.

Larry was a member of Outspokin’ Wheelmen (Youngstown Bicycle Club) for several years and was involved in starting the annual Northeast Ohio Century ride (NEOC) Member of the Wheelman (an organization of antique-bicycle enthusiasts) and he frequently rode his high-wheeler in area parades.

Larry was a member of the American Legion, post 472, where he was instrumental in creating a memorial walkway (The Road to Remembrance), honoring members of the U.S. Military who lost their lives defending America and its interests. He was also a member of the Patriot Guard, the American Legion Riders, of VFW post 2799 in New Springfield, the Youngstown Dart Association, the Youngstown Maennerchor and prided himself on beating everyone in cribbage.

He also enjoyed eating his neighbors, Matt and Audrey’s, excellent cooking and always rooting against the Steelers.

Larry was married to Jean Gwinnup Janesh for 35 years prior to her passing away May 4, 2013.

He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Frank and daughter-in-law, Stephanie Janesh of Los Angeles; his partner Marjie Campbell and sisters, Barbara Helmick, Gloria Isabella and Elaine Ferguson.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. on Friday, January 26 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 24 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.