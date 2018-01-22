Marguerite Bottorff Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Marguerite Bottorff, 94, of Warren passed away peacefully 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 22, 2018 at Grace Woods Senior Living in Niles.

She was born on Aug.28, 1923 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late F. Marion and Myrtle (Erinfeld) Richards.

Mrs. Bottorff graduated from Altoona High School in 1941 and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Home Economics from Heidelberg College in Tiffin, Ohio. She also did post-graduate work at Youngstown and Kent State Universities.

She taught for four years in Toledo, Ohio and also in Warren City Schools at Turner Junior High for 20 years retiring in 1988.

Mrs. Bottorff was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church where she sang in the Chancel Choir and volunteered wherever she was needed at the church.

She was a docent for the Packard National Museum and served as a board member of the Warren Civic Music Association and the Upton Association. She is a member of Town Hall, a 50-year lifetime member of American Association of University Women and belonged to Monday Afternoon Educational Club. She also was an original member of the Olympic Club.

Her husband, Don C. Bottorff, whom she married on June 10, 1949, preceded her in death December 8, 1979.

Survivors include a daughter, Diane (Steve) Williams of Warren; a son, Alan (Merrily) Bottorff of Cortland; four grandchildren, Carrie (Robert) Rowland, Brent (Kelly Davis) Williams, Luke (Michelle) Bottorff and Thomas (fiancée Allison Armeni) Bottorff and four great-grandchildren, Emily, Ava, Camden and Kendall.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, F.M. Richards and a sister, Joan Noonan.

There will be a memorial service 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 26, 2018 at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel where friends will be received from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 25 and for one hour prior to the service on Friday, January 26 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

The family suggests material contributions be made to the Animal Welfare League PO Box 66, Vienna, OH 44473 or to the Upton Assocation, 380 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44483.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 24 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.