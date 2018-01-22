Moving women’s rights beyond the march: Ideas discussed in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People took to the streets in cities around the world over the weekend for the second Women’s March. But on Monday night, the conversation continued in Youngstown over what the next step should be.

The ideas were widespread from country to country this weekend, but in general, the same tune of ending sexual harassment and getting politicians to hear women’s voices rang as this past year’s theme.

A Mahoning Valley City Club panel encouraged discussion Monday over how to bring attention to these issues locally.

“I felt that it was important to let my voice be heard,” said panelist Cryshanna Jackson Leftwich.

Just a few days after returning to Youngstown from walking in the Women’s March, the three panelists brought their ideas on how to move women’s rights forward.

“To see the women move across the country in such a grand fashion left a great impression that we are powerful,” said Youngstown Municipal Court Judge Carla Baldwin.

She moderated the panel for the nearly 100 people who showed up.

“Especially in today’s climate and with everything that’s going on, I feel that it’s very important to stand up for what you believe in and to support things like this, especially going on in the community,” said Natalie Frattaroli, of Youngstown, who attended the discussion.

“I want them to think about what they can do, whatever that is. Whether it’s join in a local march or write your local legislator,” Judge Baldwin said.

Monday’s panel focused on education — looking at the current state of women’s rights and what the future might look like.

“Let’s become more educated and aware of what’s going on so when you see these stories on the news, we start to do a little bit of higher-level thinking and thinking of the larger impact on our local society here,” Judge Baldwin said.

Those who came to the panel were also able to get up and share their ideas.

The City Club of the Mahoning Valley often has these panels on different topics. You can keep up with other discussions the group has planned by liking them on Facebook.

