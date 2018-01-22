Police looking for robber who hit Sunoco in Warren twice

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating two robberies at the Sunoco gas station on Market Street in Warren, believed to be committed by the same man.

The first happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

An employee said she noticed that a man who had been in the store before was looking at hooded sweatshirts. She offered to help him carry the sweatshirts up to the counter, but he declined, according to a police report.

The employee said when she started going back to the counter, the man began running out of the store with the clothing. As she tried to grab it, she said he pushed her and continued running.

Police were unable to locate the man who the employee described as an older black man wearing gray pants and a brown jacket. She said the man’s arm did not appear to be working, and she believed it was paralyzed, the report stated.

The next day, around 5:30 a.m., the man returned. This time, he was wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt with a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Another employee said the man grabbed six packs of undershirts and ran out of the store.

Before he left, the employee said she tried to stop him, but he told her, “he would do the same thing to her that he did to the last girl working there,” according to a police report.