Richard A. Bobo Obituary

January 22, 2018 Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Richard A. Bobo passed away Monday, January 22. He was 86.

Richard was born December 12, 1931.

There are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.

