Richard A. Bobo Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Richard A. Bobo passed away Monday, January 22. He was 86.
Richard was born December 12, 1931.
There are no calling hours or services.
Arrangements handled by Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Richard A. Bobo passed away Monday, January 22. He was 86.
Richard was born December 12, 1931.
There are no calling hours or services.
Arrangements handled by Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.
Advertisement
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use