Spend this warm afternoon outdoors, colder Tuesday afternoon

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast storm clouds

This afternoon temperatures rise to the mid-50’s for a dry afternoon.


 Monday evening into the overnight a cold front will cause rain. Once the rain moves through, temperatures will plummet into the 30’s.  As temperatures reach the freezing point Tuesday evening, there is a chance for some of that rain transitioning over to snow.

Check the weather video above for when the rain changes to snow.

CHANCE FOR SNOW:
On the back end of this system, there is a chance for some wrap-around precipitation to fall as snow. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected. However, after the brief warming trend over the last few days, it could have broken the ice up enough on Lake Erie to create Lake Effect snow once again. If this happens, then the northern snow belt could see amounts from 1 to 2 inches of snow.

 

